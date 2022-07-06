Centura Mercy Hospital, USPI partner to build Colorado ASC

Durango, Colo.-based Centura Mercy Hospital has partnered with Dallas-based United Surgical Partners International and local physicians to build a new surgery center.

Three Springs Surgery Center will be located in Durango. It is expected to be 13,500 square feet with three operating rooms and two procedure rooms, according to a July 6 news release.

The ASC will offer spine, orthopedics, pain, podiatry, gastrointestinal and urology services.

Construction for the center is expected to begin this year and be completed in 2024, the release said.