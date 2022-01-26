$225M Florida project with ASC, Andrews Institute cleared for construction

The site for the new Flagler Health+ Durbin Park medical campus in St. Johns County, Fla., has been cleared for construction, The Florida Times-Union reported Jan. 26.

The $225 million, 42.5-acre campus will include an ASC, a medical office building, a women's health pavilion and a 77-bed hospital, the report said. The campus will be the site of the Andrews Sports Medicine Institute.

About 10 percent of the work has been completed, the report said. Construction on the medical building and women's pavilion is expected to begin by the end of January with completion projected for spring 2023. Hospital construction is slated to begin in May, and it should open in spring 2024.

Projected start and completion dates of the outpatient surgery center were not immediately available, the report said.