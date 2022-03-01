Combination ASC, cancer center coming to New Jersey city

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is planning an ASC in Paramus, N.J.

The center, which will also provide comprehensive cancer care, will be called the Luckow Pavilion, the health system said Feb. 21. It is part of a healthcare campus that's currently being developed.

The campus's first component, an acute-care 372-bed hospital, is already under construction and is expected to open December 2023. Valley Health said it is also building a medical office building alongside the hospital and the Luckow Pavilion.

Financial details on the project were not disclosed.