Henry Ford Health System to open orthopedic, bariatric outpatient center

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is opening an outpatient medical center in Chelsea, Mich., The Sun Times News reported Feb. 1.

The new center, dubbed the Henry Ford Medical Center-Chelsea, will offer orthopedics and bariatric surgery, the report said. The center, which should open in April, will include a primary care walk-in clinic for nonemergency needs.

"As a resident of Chelsea, it brings me great satisfaction to know we will be providing access to these much-needed services right here in my community," said Ryan Beekman, MD, Henry Ford Health System Central Market's medical director for orthopedics. "I anticipate Chelsea residents will be as welcoming and excited as we are about the advantages of our new medical center."