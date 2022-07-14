University of Tennessee Medical Center opens orthopedic institute with ASC

The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville opened its new orthopedic institute July 13, ABC affiliate WATE reported.

The University of Tennessee Medical Center Orthopaedic Institute is the result of a partnership between UT Medical Center, OrthoTennessee and University Orthopaedic Surgeons, which are all based in Knoxville. The institute replaces the Advanced Orthopaedic Center, WATE reported.

The 91,000-square-foot, three-story facility includes on-site imaging diagnostics, physical therapy and rehabilitative care, an orthopedic ASC and a research center.

The ASC has five operating rooms and an advanced imaging center.