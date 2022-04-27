Texas hospital opens ASC to ease burden on hospital 

Texoma Medical Center has opened an ASC in Denison, Texas, to offload burden from its main hospital, local ABC affiliate KTEN reported April 26.

The project, five years in the making, is aimed to expedite getting patients in and out of the hospital. The ASC will have three operating rooms.

"We're just maxed out," the medical center's CEO Ron Sea told KTEN. "So we're having to work nights and also weekends for surgeries so that by being able to have this facility, we'll offload the shorter outpatient surgeries to this facility."