Kelsey-Sebold to open 165,000-square-foot Texas campus with ASC

Kelsey-Sebold plans to open a 165,000-square-foot medical campus in Spring, Texas, that will include an ASC, a cancer center, and offer primary and specialty care services.

The ASC is set to open in the fall of 2023 and will have five operating rooms, four endoscopy suites and one procedure room for pain management and radiology.

The campus will also provide other services, including optometry, orthopedics, neurology and more.

"This new campus provides northern residents more convenient access to primary and specialty care with enhanced coordination by our clinical and support staff," Tony Lin, MD, chairman and CEO of Kelsey-Sebold, said in a Sept. 12 press release.