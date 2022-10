Skagit (Wash.) Regional Health completed structural work on its new ASC in Mount Vernon, the Skagit Valley Herald reported Oct. 21.

The $90 million, 60,000-square-foot center is expected to continue until December 2023, the report said. It is planned to ease pressure on nearby Skagit Valley Hospital's six surgical rooms.

It will offer services including gastroenterology, otolaryngology and musculoskeletal care, the report said.