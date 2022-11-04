What to know about Mount Nittany's new $90M outpatient center

State College, Pa.-based Mount Nittany Health opened its new $90 million outpatient center in Patton, Pa., on Nov. 2.

The 126,000-square-foot facility hosts more than 60 physicians in specialties, including family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, orthopedics, spine, physical therapy, neurology, ear, nose and throat, gastroenterology, general surgery, urology, endoscopy and lab and imaging services, the health system said in Nov. 3 news release.

The facility is Mount Nittany Health's first building at its Toftrees West development, which is planned to include residential, retail and commercial development. It is projected to open in spring 2024.