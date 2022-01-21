$50M ASC coming to San Antonio

University of Texas Health San Antonio has begun construction on a $50 million, 100,000-square-foot ASC and outpatient services building, San Antonio Business Journal reported Jan. 20.

The building will span five floors and offer services including gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, rehabilitation and physical therapy. It will also house pathology and radiology facilities, the report said.

The building will also have about 30,000 square feet of extra space for future expansion. It is slated for completion by February 2024.