Indiana Joint Replacement Institute to add $28M facility with ASC

Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is planning construction on a 35,000-square-foot, $28 million facility that will include an ASC and a hip and knee orthopedic clinic, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported Oct. 6.

The facility will be in Noblesville, Ind., in a 200-acre innovation district. The ASC will contain four exam rooms, while the orthopedic clinic will contain 20 to 24.

The location is expected to open in early 2025. Indiana Joint is also opening a new ASC in October in Fort Wayne, Ind.