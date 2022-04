Orange, Calif.-based ophthalmology practice Coastal Vision Medical Group opened an eye clinic and ASC in Chino, Calif.

The practice said April 21 that the 5,000-square-foot facility will offer LASIK surgery. It will be headed by Jimmy Lee, MD.

Dr. Lee is the former director of cornea and refractive surgery at both New Haven, Conn.-based Yale Eye Center and New York City-based Montefiore Medical Center.