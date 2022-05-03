Baptist Health investing $58M in ASC, outpatient campus

Baptist Health has reached the structural completion of its five-story outpatient campus in Louisville, Ky., CBS affiliate WLKY reported May 2.

The health system is spending $58 million on the outpatient center, which will include an ASC, urgent care, occupational therapy and physician practices, according to the report. More than 100 outpatient clinical jobs are expected to be created.

"It will allow us to expand some of our specialty care offices like neurosciences and cardiology that need to be on campus and need to be close to patients, beds, surgery, cath labs and all those types of services," Larry Gray, president of Baptist Health Louisville, told the news outlet.

The center is projected to be completed in 2023.