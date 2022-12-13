Hackensack Meridian to open $714.2M 'smart' surgery center

New Jersey health system Hackensack Meridian is opening a surgery tower on its University Medical Center campus.

The 530,000-square-foot, nine-story Helena Theurer Pavilion will house 24 operating rooms, 72 post-anesthesia care unit beds, 50 intensive care beds, a musculoskeletal institute and intermediate care services, according to the health system's website.

"This is truly a smart hospital in every sense of the word for its technological capabilities," Bob Garrett, Hackensack Meridian CEO, told ROI-NJ in November. "And it's the first hospital in the nation that has been built during the COVID era, taking the learnings of COVID and putting them into the design of this beautiful facility."

The hospital cost $714.2 million, largely due to its large operating rooms, private patient rooms, technology and the ability to sanitize by converting to negative pressure rooms, according to ROI-NJ.

Hackensack Meridian intends to open the center by the end of 2022.