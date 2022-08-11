Regent, Ascension opening Texas joint venture orthopedic ASC

Chicago-based Regent Surgical Health is partnering with Ascension Texas for a robotic-equipped joint venture orthopedic ASC in Austin.

The Orthopedic Surgery Center of Central Texas is about 15,000 square feet and includes two procedure rooms and four operating rooms, Regent said Aug. 10. The operating rooms are outfitted with Mako robotic arm technology.

The center will offer services including joint replacement, fracture care, sports medicine, spine surgery and pain management. It is a joint venture between Ascension Texas, physician partners and Regent, which will serve as the managing partner.