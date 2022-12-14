Peterson Health breaks ground on $38M Texas ASC

Kerrville, Texas-based Peterson Health broke ground Dec. 12 on its new ASC, the Amanda and J. David Williams Surgery Center.

Planning for the center began in 2019, when the hospital board of directors began a $15 million fundraising campaign to build the new outpatient facility.

The hospital ended up raising $20 million for the development. The new center will expand Peterson's current surgical suite capacity by 25 percent, and its procedure room capacity by 50 percent, according to a Dec. 13 press release.

The $38 million center will house a surgery center on the first floor, a rooftop garden on the second floor and an office space for surgeons on the third floor. It is expected to open in spring 2024.