OrthoArizona has cut the ribbon on its Pima Center in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The facility will include an ASC and offer both physical and hand therapy services, Eric Stuber, a ZM Medical sales representative on hand for the ceremony, said Feb. 28.

OrthoArizona partnered with Phoenix-based HonorHealth and Mission Viejo, Calif.-based Sovereign Healthcare to build the 50,000-square-foot, two-story building.