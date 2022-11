USA Health has received state review board approval to build a 28,000-square-foot ASC on its Mobile, Ala.-campus according to a Nov. 21 report from Fox10 News.

The campus is currently home to a USA Health freestanding emergency department and a USA Health medical office building.

The ASC will house six operating rooms and two procedure rooms, and will specialize in orthopedics, ENT, OB-GYN, urology, neurosurgery, gastroenterology, pediatric surgery and general surgery.