Ground broken for $14.5M Pennsylvania ASC

Lake Erie (Pa.) College of Osteopathic Medicine Health broke ground on a $14.5 million ASC, Your Erie reported May 20.

The 23,000-square-foot center will be located in Millcreek Township, Erie News Now reported May 20.

"I think the benefits certainly are the convenience for patients, cost savings for patients and payers, efficiency for the doctors, [and] maybe access to more procedures for the community as well," Associate Dean of Clinical Education Anthony Ferretti, DO, told Erie News Now.

Construction is expected to finish by August 2023.