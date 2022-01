Raleigh Neurological Clinic and Compass Surgical Partners opened a joint venture ASC in Raleigh, N.C., where both organizations are headquartered.

Raleigh Neurosurgical and Spine Surgery Center is an 8,500-square-foot facility with one operating room, four preoperative bays, seven post-anesthesia bays and two procedure rooms, construction firm Danis said Jan. 6.

Compass said June 17 that the ASC is the first spine-focused surgery center in North Carolina's Triangle region.