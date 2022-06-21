Geisinger building $500M orthopedic ASC, hospital

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Systems plans to develop a $500 million to $600 million hospital, orthopedic surgery center, assisted living facility, welcome center and parking garage, according to northcentralpa.com.

Last year, Geisinger bought more than 70 acres of property for $17 million, and it recently broke ground there on a $180 million orthopedic center, according to the June 17 report.

The health system also renovated and expanded an office building across the street from where the orthopedic center will be to create a Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center and convenient care clinic for $10 million.