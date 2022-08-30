American Pain Consortium opens Indiana ASC

American Pain Consortium, a network of interventional pain management practices and ASCs, has opened an ASC in Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Surgery Center is led by Joseph Rutledge, MD, according to an Aug. 29 news release from American Pain Consortium.

The ASC offers treatments for pain conditions such as chronic pain, degenerative disc disease and spinal stenosis.

Lafayette Surgery Center is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, according to the release.

American Pain Consortium has 11 locations throughout Indiana and Ohio, according to its website.