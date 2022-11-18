$25M surgery center with orthopedic care opens in Florida

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers have opened a $25 million multispeciality surgery center in Jacksonville, according to a Nov. 18 report from WJCT News.

The 19,000-square-foot Centurion Surgery Center will offer spine, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, oral and gynecological care and pain management.

Physicians from Jax Spine and Pain and UF Health will collaborate on services for spine patients.

"We wanted a place that catered to interventional spine procedures and would allow us to have an environment where we could give great care in an outpatient care facility, specialized and created specifically for pain management," Christopher Roberts, founder of Jax Spine and Pain Centers, told WJCT.