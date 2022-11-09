$75M facility with ASC opens in Washington

Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB opened a new facility with an ASC Nov. 4 in Vancouver.

The three-story, 80,225-square-foot clinic was a $75 million project, according to a Nov. 9 news release from the developer.

In addition to an ASC, the facility also offers urgent care services, orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, podiatry and sports medicine.

Vancouver Clinic and PMB are joint venture partners. This is the 15th location they have collaborated on.

Vancouver Clinic is the largest private multispecialty clinic in Clark County, Wash., according to the release.