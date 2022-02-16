Cincinnati orthopedic ASC to hold grand opening

Cincinnati-based Best Surgery and Therapies is holding a grand opening in late February.

The orthopedic ASC, which is already accepting patients, said Feb. 16 that it's adding two surgeons to its ranks ahead of the grand opening. James Abbott, MD, and Keith Girton, MD, bring a combined 43 years 8,800 procedures' worth of experience to the practice.

Dr. Abbott specializes in hip and robotic-assisted knee replacements, while Dr. Girton specializes in cervical and lumbar spine surgery, the practice said.