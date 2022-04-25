$17M New York ASC is region's first for neurosurgery

Amherst, N.Y.-based Atlas Surgery Center is opening May 2 as the area's first neurosurgery ASC, Buffalo Business Journal reported April 25.

The 25,000-square-foot facility is physician-owned, and in its first full year of operation it is expected to do 750 to 1,000 neurosurgeries and 2,000 injection procedures for pain medicine, according to the report.

The ASC was a $17 million project, including $3 million for equipment and outfitting, the report said. It includes four operating rooms and two procedure suites.

Fifteen employees have been hired, and another 10 will be hired in the coming months, the report said.