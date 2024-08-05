ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

California physician surrenders license following alleged misconduct

Patsy Newitt -  

A San Diego physician who was accused of sexual misconduct has agreed to surrender his medical license, local ABC affiliate KGTV reported Aug. 3. 

Anupam Garg, MD, former medical director of the Scripps Health OB-GYN clinic, was accused of sending a patient inappropriate texts and failing to have a chaperone present during a breast exam, pap smear and IUD placement, according to the report. 

Dr. Garg, who is no longer employed by Scripps Health, agreed to give up his license and has been ordered to pay the California Medical Board $28,641 for the cost of its investigation. 

