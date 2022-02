AdventHealth is opening a $30 million building with an ASC at its health park in Lake Mary, Fla., Orlando Business Journal reported Feb. 2.

The three-story, 58,000-square-foot medical office building will open early this year.

Orlando, Fla.-based AdventHealth also is opening a 36,000-square-foot medical office building in Port Orange, Fla., in October. Each of the facilities will have 50 to 60 employees, according to the Journal.