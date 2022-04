The design of Nationwide Children’s Hospital's new orthopedic ASC in Columbus, Ohio, has been completed, according to HAWA engineers.

The 280,000-square-foot, seven-story building will offer orthopedic surgery, dental surgery, sports medicine and orthopedic and rheumatology clinics.

The Livingston Orthopedic and Surgery Center will also feature spine labs with technology that can generate a digital replication of a child's walking motion for orthopedic care.