Blacksburg, Va.-based LewisGale Hospital Montgomery broke ground on a $15.9 million surgery center project, The Roanoke Times reported Feb. 24.

The hospital is adding more than 7,500 square feet to its surgery department and renovating 4,800 square feet of its existing surgery center, the report said. Two new operating rooms, a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit and additional storage space will be included in the project.

Construction is expected to finish in spring 2023.