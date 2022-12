An orthopedic-focused ASC in Hayden, Idaho, is now under construction, the Coeur d-Alene/Post Fall Press reported Dec. 11.

The Hayden Surgery Center will be a two-story, 26,000-square-foot building.

The facility's main floor will include an orthopedic clinic and a physical therapy office. The second floor will house the ASC, which will have four operating rooms and a procedure room.