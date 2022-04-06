Wisconsin hospital planning $43M project with ASC 

Froedtert Health and Medical College of Wisconsin is planning a $43 million project that would include an ASC in Sheboygan, Milwaukee Business Journal reported April 5. 

Alongside the ASC, the expansion would include a three-story community hospital and a medical office building. 

The health system is aiming to purchase a 26-acre vacant property, currently owned by the Sheboygan School District, to build the 100,00-square-foot project. The medical center plans to fund the project from its own balance sheet, according to the Business Journal. 

The Sheboygan Area School District has a public meeting scheduled April 19 about selling the property to Froedtert Health and Medical College. 

 

