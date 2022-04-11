2 hospitals, physicians open Massachusetts ASC 

Lowell General Hospital, Shields Health Care and local physicians have opened an ASC in Chelmsford, Mass., Valley Patriot reported April 10. 

The 14,700-square-foot Surgery Center of the Merrimack Valley features four operating rooms, preoperative space and a post-anesthesia care unit. 

The ASC will initially offer orthopedic procedures, such as sports medicine, hand, foot, ankle, total joints and spine, and expects to add OB-GYN and plastic surgery procedures. 

The site is expected to serve as many as 15,000 patients in the region over the next four years.

