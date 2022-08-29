Essentia Health opens 4-operating-room ASC

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health opened a new multispecialty ASC in that city.

The 41,000-square-foot facility has four operating rooms and will provide orthopedic and eye surgeries, some neurological procedures and pediatric surgery, according to an Aug. 26 news release from the health system. It plans to add joint replacement surgeries.

"As a designated surgery center only, we can do more cases per day, help more people and be more flexible with scheduling all while allowing people to recover in the comfort of their own home," Jon Pryor, MD, president of Essentia’s East Market, said in the release.