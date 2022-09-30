Pennsylvania practice adds New Jersey ASC, expands surgical team

Dermatology of Philadelphia expanded into New Jersey with an ASC in Marlton, ROI NJ reported Sept. 29.

The center will offer services including Mohs surgery, comprehensive dermatologic care and skin cancer surveillance, the report said. The practice is adding Jaryd Freedman, MD, to its clinical team.

Dr. Freedman specializes in surgical and complex medical dermatology, the report said. Prior to joining Dermatology of Philadelphia, he practiced for six years in the Kaiser Permanente health system based in Oakland, Calif.