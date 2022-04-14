The Steadman Clinic opens medical building with ASC

The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo., opened a new medical facility in Basalt April 14.

Five things to know:

1. The three-story building is 65,000 square feet.

2. The ASC takes up about 37,000 square feet and is on the second floor of the building. It has four operating rooms, and plans for two more are in the works.

3. The ASC has a biologics lab, nine pre-op and post-op rooms and 14l recovery rooms.

4. The project is a collaboration of the Steadman Clinic; Gainesville, Fla.-based Orthopedic Care Partners; Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital; and Vail (Colo.) Health.

5. Groundbreaking for the facility was October 2020.