$5M Florida project with ASC to create 30 $55K jobs

A new $5 million medical center with an ASC is coming to Kissimmee, Fla., the Osceola News-Gazette reported June 25.

The project has been in the works for two years, the report said. It will include medical specialty clinics, a lab for blood work and radiology, and ancillary services including physical therapy.

"There’s a tremendous need in this area for outpatient surgery, post-surgery therapy treatment and other specialties," Kissimmee Economic Development Director Belinda Kirkegard told the Osceola News-Gazette.

The medical center is expected to create more than 30 jobs with an average wage of more than $55,000, or about 37 percent more than the county's average wage, the report said.