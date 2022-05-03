$52M Georgia ASC breaks ground

Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton kicked off construction on its new three-story ASC, MainStreetNews reported May 3.

The $52 million, 90,000-square-foot facility will initially provide general and orthopedic surgery, with anticipated expansion into specialties including gynecology and urology, the report said. The first floor will include four operating rooms and two procedure suites, and the second and third floors will house physician office space.

The ASC is expected to be complete by May or June 2023, the report said.