Arkansas woman arrested for working as a nurse without legitimate license

Arkansas woman Alicia Flanagan, 55, has been arrested for allegedly impersonating another individual to get healthcare jobs despite not having a license or degree, according to an April 25 report from CBS affiliate News 5.

Ms. Flanagan is facing two counts of practicing medicine without a license and two counts of non-financial identity fraud.

On June 6, 2023, the director of nurses for Springdale Health and Rehab called the Springdale Police Department and reported that a former employee had been practicing without a license.

Ms. Flanagan had been fraudulently using the credentials of Virginia nurse Alicia Pierce to get jobs.

Ms. Flanagan was employed at Springdale Health and Rehab under Ms. Pierce's credentials from Sept. 6, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, according to court documents.

The State Board of Nursing noticed the discrepancies when Ms. Flanagan applied for and started working at another facility on May 4, 2023, using false credentials.

The nursing board then contacted Ms. Pierce, who reportedly did not know her personal information was being used.

Ms. Flanagan admitted to working at Springdale Health and Rehab without a nursing license during an interview with detectives, according to the report.





