Tennessee orthopedic practice breaks ground on $18.7M ASC

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics broke ground on an ASC, The Chattanoogan reported May 20.

Five things to know:

1. The ASC will be built on 4.3 acres in Chattanooga.

2. It will have eight operating rooms, two procedure rooms and 40 preoperative and recovery bays.

3. The project will cost $18.7 million, according to the report.

4. The ASC is expected to open in summer 2023.

5. The facility will replace Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics' current ASC and will be large enough to accommodate the practice's 21 physicians, the report said.