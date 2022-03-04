Rural Texas hospital building $5M ASC to boost care access

Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton, Texas, is building a 6,000-square-foot, $5 million surgery center to expand access to care in the region, New Channel 10 reported March 3.

The ASC will comprise two operating rooms, a preoperative space and a post-anesthesia care unit. It will add colonoscopies, gallbladder surgery and hernia surgery.

Community members and the hospital are investing almost $5 million to build the surgery center, which will greatly reduce travel time for patients to receive the care they need, according to the report.

Many patients have to drive two hours to Amarillo for certain services, according to Leroy Schaffner, CEO of Ochiltree General Hospital. "[They] usually have to go up the night before for the prep and for everything. Then if they're in the hospital, the family has to stay with them or get a motel."

Mr. Schaffner said the hospital's current ASC is 30 to 40 years old and was in need of updating.

The new ASC broke ground in January and is expected to be completed in August.