Kentucky ASC to focus on lung cancer treatment

Danville, Ky.-based Ephraim McDowell Health is opening a lung surgery center on Feb. 1, The Advocate-Messenger reported Jan. 30.

"Lung cancer is the No. 1 cancer killer in the nation, and this region of central Kentucky leads the nation for the most number of lung cancer cases diagnosed," said Ephraim McDowell CMO Gary Bunch, MD. "With the three new providers we are adding, we are now poised to make a difference in the fight against lung cancer."

The center will be part of the health system's outpatient specialty center in Danville, the report said. It will offer lung services via a collaborative approach with pulmonology and thoracic surgery.

The lung center will house a thoracic surgeon, two pulmonologists and two advanced practice providers. It will be the only team in the region that offers minimally invasive robotic lung surgery, the report said.