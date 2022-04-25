Independent physician group, hospital open project with ASC in Indiana

Franciscan Health and independent physician group Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics recently opened a facility housing an ASC in Carmel, Ind., Current Publishing reported April 24.

The project features a 166,000-square-foot orthopedic hospital and a 69,000-square-foot medical office building housing the Franciscan Orthopedic Surgery Center.

The facility has 15 inpatient and outpatient surgical suites, 23 inpatient beds, a presurgery center, an orthopedic urgent care clinic, a physical and occupational therapy center and an advanced imaging center.