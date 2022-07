Genesis Coshocton Medical Center in Coshocton, Ohio, is on track to open in April, the Coshocton Tribune reported July 22.

The $45 million, 60,000-square foot-facility will include an ASC, overnight patient observation unit with 10 beds, an imaging department, a lab and an emergency department.

A medical office building for specialists and physical, occupational and speech therapies, will also be on site.

The health system is starting to hire for more than 200 positions, according to the report.