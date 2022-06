Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White is opening a multispecialty ASC in Southlake, Texas, a Dallas suburb, Community Impact Newspaper reported June 10.

The 17,000-square-foot center will have four operating rooms, with the potential to add more, the report said. It will offer procedures in ENT, gastroenterology, gynecology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry, spine and urology.

The ASC is set to open in early 2023, the report said.