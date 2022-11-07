Atlantic Health opens 75,000-square-foot ASC

Claire Wallace  

Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System has opened a 75,000-square-foot ASC at its Morristown Medical Center Health Pavilion in Rockaway, N.J., according to a Nov. 7 report from NJBiz

The ASC has four operating rooms and 15 pre-operative and post-anesthesia care unit bays. 

The ASC offers orthopedics; endoscopies; podiatry; plastic surgery; ear, nose and throat; vascular care; gynecology; breast surgeries and urology.

The ASC has been under construction since 2019, when Atlantic purchased the Rockaway building for $26 million.  

