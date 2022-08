Bienville Orthopaedic Specialists opened its renovated orthopedic ASC in Gautier, Miss., after a 25,000-square-foot expansion to its center on the group's East Lake campus.

The facility offers joint surgery and hand, back and shoulder treatment and has six operating rooms, a MAKO orthopedic surgery robot and 4K technology, according to a news release from the company shared with Becker's.