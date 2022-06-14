Georgia health system expansion to include ASC

Atlanta-based Northside Hospital system is adding an ASC with its expansion in Snellville, Ga., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported June 14.

The nonprofit hospital's expansion will encompass two buildings and include physician offices, an urgent care, the ASC and other outpatient services, the report said. Construction is scheduled to start immediately, with an expected opening next year.

"Northside has an outstanding reputation for the care and treatment of their patients, and we are delighted to add them to the Grove at Towne Center where they will help serve the members of our community for years to come," Snellville Mayor Barbara Bender told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.