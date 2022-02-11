Atrium Health's $150 million North Carolina hospital to include an ASC

Atrium Health will open a $150 million hospital campus, its largest in nearly 40 years, Feb. 23 in Stallings, N.C., according to the Charlotte Observer.

The 150,000-square-foot facility will feature a breast surgery center and offer cancer, heart and vascular and women's health services. The building will include four operating rooms, 10 emergency department bays, 40 acute-care beds and 30 medical and surgical beds.

The campus will also have a 70,000-square-foot specialty care building offering cancer, cardiology, dermatology, endocrinology, gastroenterology and hepatology, pulmonology, sleep medicine, surgery, urology and women's care.