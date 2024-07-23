Indiana physician sentenced to 5 years for Medicaid fraud

A Muncie, Ind., physician has been sentenced to five years for Medicaid fraud, among other charges, Fox59 reported July 22.

William Hedrick, MD, who was previously convicted of illegally prescribing drugs, pleaded guilty April 25 in three different cases which include unlawful dispensation of controlled substances, Medicaid fraud, obstruction of justice, and harassment.

Dr. Hedrick, who worked at his medical office Indiana Pain Center, allegedly submitted fraudulent information to Indiana Medicaid.

He was also previously found guilty of three felony counts of forgery and three felony counts of prescription-related offenses when he worked at Centers for Pain Relief in Muncie.